Woman and boy killed as lorry hits broken-down car on A180
A woman and a three-year-old boy died when a lorry hit their broken-down car in north-east Lincolnshire.
Police said the crash happened on the westbound carriageway of the A180, between Stallingborough and Brocklesby, at about 21:00 GMT on Friday.
The white articulated lorry hit the blue Ford Focus, which appeared to have broken down in one of the lanes, Humberside Police said.
The woman, 34, and the boy both died at the scene.
The police force said their families had been informed and were being supported.
They urged anyone who witnessed the collision or who had dashcam footage to contact them.
