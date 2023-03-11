Tophill Low nature reserve fully reopens after three years
A nature reserve in East Yorkshire has fully reopened after three years of disruption and renovation works.
Tophill Low, near Driffield, opened on Saturday after being partially closed because of flooding, construction work and the pandemic.
Yorkshire Water, which runs the site, planted 3,200 trees and revamped a bird hide during the closure.
Warden Richard Hampshire said "extremely rare" birds had also been spotted at the site while it was shut.
Mr Hampshire said: "The wildlife has been indifferent to the plant and machinery operating in recent years and we have bittern attempting breeding for the first time ever and three pairs of marsh harriers fledged young, alongside cuckoos, oystercatchers, common terns, kingfishers and grey herons.
"We've also seen extremely rare great reed warbler and transatlantic spotted sandpiper while the reserve was closed and we're hopeful to see these return in future years."
Areas of poor quality non-native woodland were harvested to create biofuels during the temporary closure, according to Yorkshire Water.
The site also has a bird-watching hide named after Flt Sgt Angus McBean, a trainee airman from Durham who lost his life on a training flight from nearby RAF Catfoss.
The wreckage of his World War Two Bristol Blenheim bomber was discovered at the site.
The hide has been refurbished as part of the renovation works after it was opened 10 years ago.
Mr Hampshire said staff were "now in a position to hand control back to wildlife and its enthusiasts and we're looking forward to fully reopening and welcoming people".
