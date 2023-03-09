Renovated Scunthorpe church to host £2.5m technology centre
- Published
A new £2.5m science and technology centre for children and families is to be created in Scunthorpe.
North Lincolnshire Council was awarded the money as part of the Towns Fund.
Repairs to St John's Church at Church Square House would create space to build the centre to be known as Discover@20-21, officials said.
North Lincolnshire Council leader Rob Waltham, said the scheme would "restore one of our key heritage sites and a notable local landmark."
Mr Waltham said the project was part of a plan to create "a new, different future for Scunthorpe town centre".
He said the science and technology centre would be "a major addition" to the town.
"We must create more reasons for people to have different experiences and activities. That is what we are doing to create a new, modern, thriving place." he added.
Church Square has already seen a share of the Towns Fund award of £20.9m for Scunthorpe, which was confirmed in 2021.
A new urban park was opened in September 2022 after more than a year's delay to its completion, partly due to the pandemic.
The £2.5m for the repairs of St John's Church and creation of Discover@20-21 is part of more than £80m of government funding for major council projects in North Lincolnshire.
This has included cash for roads, new motorway junctions and £1m to help fund refits and rebuilds of vacant units in Scunthorpe.
