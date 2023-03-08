Cleethorpes man was starved of oxygen during treatment in Leeds
- Published
The family of a 20-year-old man who suffered a cardiac arrest and brain injury after having his tonsils removed say they are "lucky" to still have him.
Corey Wilkinson, from Cleethorpes, was taken to hospital in Leeds in November 2021 due to bleeding after the surgery.
At Leeds General Infirmary he was twice starved of oxygen during treatment and spent two weeks on life-support.
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said it had made a number of changes to its procedures since the incident.
Speaking after the trust made an interim payment of £25,000 to help fund his rehabilitation, Mr Wilkinson's mother, Nichola, said: "We are lucky to still have him with us given what happened.
"We came so close to losing him that night, after such a routine procedure, so I've wanted people to know the dangers, and when we found out what had happened at the hospital, we wanted lessons to be learned."
Hudgell solicitors, who are representing the family, said in hospital medics had carried out an emergency tracheostomy after they were unable to fit a breathing tube due to the amount of blood in Mr Wilkinson's airways. The firm said as a result of the struggle he was starved of oxygen for between 10 and 15 minutes.
He was then placed on a ventilator but the following day, when the breathing tube was removed and his sedatives were ended, he began struggling for breath and was again deprived of oxygen for four minutes.
During this time he suffered a cardiac arrest and a brain injury leaving him unable to walk or talk.
He was not discharged from hospital until January 2022.
A spokesperson for Hudgell said although his speech had returned and he no longer needed a wheelchair, he still struggled with pain, mobility restrictions, tiredness and confusion.
Matthew Gascoyne, of Hudgell Solicitors, said: "We are very grateful to Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust for making early admissions of breach of duty in this case and for agreeing to this interim payment to pay for rehabilitation support which will hugely help Corey on his continuing recovery.
"His legal claim will continue as we will seek to ensure he continues to have access to a team of specialists who can help him return to his training and then employment, and enjoy the best quality of life and independence, whilst of course seeking significant damages for the impact of what happened to him."
Dr John Adams, medical director, at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said they were pleased Mr Wilkinson was making progress and had been "able to access vital rehabilitation services with the interim payment".
An investigation into his treatment has also led to a number of changes being made at the trust, which the Wilkinson family have welcomed.
