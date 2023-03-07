Richard Gray murder accused to face trial in September
A man accused of murdering a 45-year-old man following an incident in Hull is due to stand trial in September.
Richard Gray was attacked at a property on Gainford Grove in the early hours of last Thursday. He died in hospital from his injuries, police said.
Christian Belcher, 30, of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody when he appeared at Hull Crown Court earlier charged with murder.
A trial date has been fixed for 5 September.
Mr Belcher, who is also charged with assaulting an emergency worker and possession of an offensive weapon, is due to appear at the same court for a plea hearing on 1 June.
