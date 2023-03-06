Richard Gray murder: Man in court after Hull fatal attack
A man accused of murdering a 45-year-old man who died following an attack in Hull has appeared in court.
Richard Gray was assaulted at a property on Gainford Grove in the early hours of Thursday. He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.
Christian Belcher, 30, of no fixed abode, appeared before Hull magistrates earlier charged with murder.
He is also charged with assaulting an emergency worker and possession of an offensive weapon.
Mr Belcher was remanded in custody until Tuesday when he is due to appear at the city's crown court.
