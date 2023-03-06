Grimsby rooftop siege: Ryan Tomney jailed for seven years
- Published
A wanted man who hurled bricks and tiles at police and set fire to a roof during a nine-hour siege has been jailed for seven years.
Ryan Tomney, 26, staged the stand-off with officers in Lincoln Boulevard, Grimsby, in April 2022.
One officer was injured, a number of vehicles and houses were damaged and several homes had to be evacuated during the incident.
Tomney, from Cleethorpes, was jailed on Friday at Grimsby Crown Court.
He pleaded guilty to charges of committing arson and affray, threats to kill, criminal damage and assault of a police officer.
Det Con Connolly said: "Tomney's intentions were to cause as much disruption as possible and evade capture from the Police.
"However, I want to tell people who look to cause this type of disruption to our communities by going on roof tops that we will always pursue them through the courts.
"Tomney is a selfish man who had no consideration for those whose properties he was damaging, or the community that was deeply affected by his mindless actions."
