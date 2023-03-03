East Yorkshire underground power cable plans approved
Plans for a 42-mile (67km) stretch of underground cables across part of Yorkshire have been approved.
The cabling will run from Drax power station, near Selby, North Yorkshire, to Fraisthorpe, near Bridlington, on the East Yorkshire coast.
It is part of a wider network intended to make it easier to transfer power between Scotland and England.
East Riding councillors approved the plans despite objections from more than 100 landowners.
The plans are designed to enable green energy generated in Scotland, where there is an oversupply, to be transferred to England - or the reverse, if demand changes.
Sean Stokoe, a planning manager from the National Grid, said the cables would help meet UK net zero targets, with capacity to carry enough electricity to power two million homes.
However, at a meeting of East Riding of Yorkshire Council's planning committee, Louise Staples, from the National Farmers' Union, speaking on behalf of 116 landowners objecting to the plans, claimed the proposed 3ft (0.9m) depth of the cables was too shallow for agricultural land.
"This could have a detrimental effect on the land. It will mean landowners are restricted as to what they can and can't do on their land," she said.
Mr Stokoe told councillors that in response to landowners' concerns, the cables would be installed deeper than the 3ft minimum along 80% of the route and the National Grid would work with farmers.
"This project is nationally significant. The UK government recognises that to meet its legally-binding targets, it must reinforce the electricity transmission network," he added.
The East Riding stretch of the Scotland-England Green Link Two network will will run south of Holme-Upon-Spalding Moor and Market Weighton, roughly in line with the A614, past Driffield to the coast.
Northward, the cables will run beneath the North Sea to Peterhead in Aberdeenshire.
At the other end, they will run west from the River Ouse into North Yorkshire to a new converter at Drax power station, subject to separate planning applications.
Works are set to start in 2024, subject to the approval of the entire project, with the lines expected to be operational by 2029.
