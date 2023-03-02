Grimsby Town apologises for 'inappropriate' Harvey Price post
Grimsby Town has apologised for posting an "inappropriate" short video of Harvey Price following its FA Cup win at Southampton.
According to reports, the League Two club tweeted a clip showing Mr Price, the disabled son of TV star Katie Price.
It was said to have been accompanied with the caption: "Signing off for the night! Enjoy your night, Town fans."
In a statement, the club said it wished to "wholeheartedly apologise".
The club's full statement reads: "It has come to our attention that an inappropriate gif was posted on the club's official Twitter account late last night following our game against Southampton in the Emirates FA Cup.
"The post was removed this morning as soon as we were made aware. We would like to wholeheartedly apologise for any offence it has caused. UTM."
Mr Price, 20, has septo-optic dysplasia, a rare genetic disorder affecting his eyesight, as well as autism and Prader-Willi syndrome, which can cause learning difficulties and behavioural problems.
The incident comes two weeks after Ms Price published a letter from the Met Police telling her officers are facing misconduct proceedings over alleged involvement in a WhatsApp group that targeted her son.
Grimsby Town beat their Premier League opponents 2-1, courtesy of a brace from Gavan Holohan at St Mary's.
The win secures The Mariners a quarter-final fixture with European hopefuls Brighton - the first time the club has reached the last eight in the FA Cup since 1938/39, a year they went on to reach the semi-finals.
