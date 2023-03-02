Hull launches £1m neighbourhood clean-up programme
A £1m programme is being launched to to help improve the appearance of neighbourhoods across Hull.
The project, which was approved by councillors last week, will create up to 30 jobs.
The city council said the Love Your Neighbourhood team would spend a fortnight cleaning each area it had identified for improvements.
Once completed, the council said residents in each area would see a noticeable difference.
Streets will be prioritised based on need and the kind of improvements will be different in each street or neighbourhood.
They will include things such as removing graffiti, cutting grass, clearing up fly-tipped rubbish, gully and pothole repairs and streetlight repairs.
Council leader Mike Ross said he hoped the project would give people a "sense of pride" in their communities.
"It won't be just a quick spruce-up - we will be carrying out a deep, thorough clean-up of local neighbourhoods, which residents have been calling for, as well as carrying out a whole range of other tasks while in the area," he added.
Recruitment for between 20 to 30 new members of staff for the Love Your Neighbourhood team is expected to begin soon, with the team expected to begin work in April.
