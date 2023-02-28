Hull's Kingswood Academy damaged during pupil 'disturbance'
A school was damaged during a pupil protest, as police used a dispersal order to prevent further trouble.
Humberside Police confirmed it was investigating damage to the entrance of Kingswood Academy, Hull, on Monday.
The school was meeting with the parents of those involved "to discuss how we move forward from here".
It added it was aware of similar protests around the country linked to a social media campaign encouraging children to challenge school rules.
Meanwhile, Winifred Holtby Academy in nearby Bransholme said "a small number" of its pupils were involved in protests.
In a statement, Humberside Police said: "An investigation is currently ongoing after we received reports of criminal damage to the entrance of Kingswood Academy on Wawne Road, Hull.
"Officers were in attendance at Kingswood Academy and Winifred Holtby Academy, on Midmere Avenue, in Hull yesterday following reports of disturbances at the schools.
"A group of children were reported to have engaged in antisocial behaviour and a dispersal order was issued."
Police said the 24-hour dispersal order, covering Wawne Road and giving officers authority to remove people or direct them away from the area, expired at 13:36 GMT on Tuesday.
A force spokeswoman told the BBC there were no further reports of disorder after the dispersal order was issued.
'Disappointing'
CCTV was being reviewed, the force added.
According to reports, the latest protests were around school uniform policies.
In a statement, Academies Enterprise Trust, which runs Kingswood Academy, said: "Whilst the vast majority of our students were in school yesterday and continuing with their learning as normal, a number were involved in a further protest yesterday at Kingswood, which is disappointing as there are existing channels within school for students to raise any concerns they have.
"We're aware that similar protests have been taking place around the country, seemingly linked to a social media campaign.
"It is important to us to work in partnership with families, and Kingswood staff are meeting with parents whose children were involved to discuss how we move forward from here."
The Consortium Academy Trust, which runs Winifred Holtby Academy, said protests there had involved "a small number of individuals", adding there were "well-established mechanisms" for students to share views.
Meanwhile, crowds also gathered outside The Farnley Academy in Leeds on Monday to protest.
Outside the gates, pupils chanted "let us wee" in response to claims students were subject to strict loo rules.
