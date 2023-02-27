Hull: Bus lanes back to peak times only after residents' poll
Plans to return bus lane enforcement in Hull to peak times only will be discussed by Hull City Council later.
Last summer more than 18,000 residents responded to a council survey into road congestion, with 65% wanting enforcement times reduced.
Mike Ross, the leader of the council, said he had instructed staff to "kick-start" the process.
Mr Ross said: "We have listened, and now we're taking action."
The council said it was a legal requirement for changes to road layouts to be consulted on in a formal process.
Councillor Ross added: "The clear message we got from last summer's transport survey was that most people wanted to see a return to peak-hours bus lanes.
"As soon as plans are drawn up, we will make sure the public can see what the revised road layout will look like."
The report is due to be presented to a meeting of Hull City Council's Cabinet later.
Figures from navigation company Tom Tom ranks Hull as the third most congested city in the UK, with the average driver spending 73 hours a year stuck in jams.
Hull is just behind Edinburgh and London in the UK and is ranked 60th globally.
