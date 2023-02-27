Humberside Police decided not to prosecute child-groping inspector
Humberside Police decided not to prosecute an inspector later found to have groped two girls.
Insp Craig Mattinson, 47, was sacked on Thursday after a panel found him guilty of gross misconduct.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed to the BBC the case was not referred to them to consider criminal proceedings.
The force insisted "correct procedures" were followed, stating a successful prosecution was not thought possible.
The misconduct hearing found Mr Mattinson inappropriately touched the complainants, then aged 14 and 17, between April 2003 and April 2005.
In a statement, Humberside Police told the BBC it had conducted a criminal investigation.
It added: "Thorough enquiries were carried out and evidence examined in a bid to progress through the criminal justice process.
"Correct procedures were followed, however the potential to secure a successful prosecution at court was not deemed as possible."
When asked who had made that decision, a CPS spokesman said the case was not referred to them to consider.
According to its website, the role of the CPS is to prosecute criminal cases following investigations by the police and other investigative organisations. It states decisions are made "independently of the police".
Humberside Police said it had no further comment to make.
Both girls, who gave live evidence to the four-day hearing in Goole, East Yorkshire, were described by the panel as "honest and credible" witnesses.
The officer, then a PC in his late 20s, took the oldest complainant to his home, where he gave her alcohol and pizza.
She described Mr Mattinson as "touchy-feely" and "persistent", recalling how he had put his tongue "down the back of my throat".
'Public confidence'
Mr Mattinson's actions were "unprofessional, sexual and inappropriate", the panel said, adding he "seriously undermined" the public's trust.
Misconduct panel decisions are taken on the basis of probability, rather than the higher burden of proof needed in criminal trials.
Hull North MP Diana Johnson said such cases "continue to chip away at public confidence in policing".
She added: "I recently spoke to the chief constable to understand how misconduct issues are handled by the force.
"I know that Humberside Police will reflect carefully on what happened in this case and learn lessons about how to address similar cases in the future, as well as redoubling their efforts to ensure they do not happen in the first place."
The Independent Office for Police Conduct said the case was referred to them, but following "careful consideration of the available information" it directed the force to carry out "a local investigation".
It added this decision was made "due to the progress that had been made through the amount of evidence that had already been gathered".
Humberside Police pledged to act on any additional information that comes to light about Mr Mattinson's conduct.
