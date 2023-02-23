Humberside Police inspector groped vulnerable girls, panel concludes
- Published
A police inspector who groped two girls faces the sack after a panel found him guilty of gross misconduct.
Craig Mattinson, 47, had denied claims he inappropriately touched the pair, then aged 14 and 17, between April 2003 and April 2005.
On Thursday, the panel said it accepted the victims' accounts, describing the officer's actions as "unprofessional, sexual and inappropriate".
He will learn later what sanction he will receive.
Calling on Mr Mattinson to be dismissed, Olivia Checa-Dover, presenting the case, said: "The panel would struggle to find a topic of greater public concern than the way police officers treat women and girls."
Giving the panel's conclusion, legally-qualified chair Eileen Herlihy said both complainants - known as Miss A and Miss B - were "vulnerable".
They were sharing a flat in Hull at the time of the misconduct, the four-day hearing in Goole was told.
The panel said it accepted Mr Mattinson, who had risen up the ranks of Humberside Police since joining in 1997, fondled both complainants over their clothes.
'Touchy-feely'
He also kissed the older complainant, taking her to his home where he gave her alcohol, the panel also accepted.
Miss B told the hearing Mr Mattinson was "touchy-feely" and "persistent". She recalled the officer putting his tongue "down the back of my throat".
Mr Mattinson asserted he had only visited the property on police business and improper behaviour "never happened".
However, Ms Herlihy said the panel noted "consistencies" between the complainants' accounts, adding they could see no motive for false testimonies.
During the proceedings, it emerged Mr Mattinson had two previous marks against his name.
In 2001, he admitted sending a message to a 15-year-old girl, which prompted a complaint from her mother.
And in 2003 he admitted having sex with a burglary victim.
Ms Checa-Dover had put it to Mr Mattinson that by 2004 he had twice breached standards expected of an officer.
Mr Mattison agreed he had.
Despite this, it emerged Mr Mattinson was twice promoted - to sergeant in 2007, and then to inspector in 2012.
The BBC has approached Humberside Police for a comment.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.