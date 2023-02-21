How Hull's virtual wards keep frail patients out of hospital
Frail patients in Hull are receiving medical care in their own homes through a "virtual wards" scheme.
The trial, run by the Jean Bishop Integrated Care Centre, includes visits from medical staff and video consultations.
People are referred to the scheme by GPs and paramedics. The aim is to reduce A&E visits.
Up to 10 patients are on the virtual ward each day, and preliminary figures show it has halved treatment costs.
Dr Libby Lloyd, who works as a consultant geriatrician at the centre, said not sending people to hospital helps improve rehabilitation time after treatment.
"Going into hospital is not without its risks, unfortunately, " she said.
"If you change environment and you are in hospital where there's lots of noise and it's completely different and your family aren't around, you are at an increased risk of delirium.
"You are also less likely to fall in your own environment because it's familiar and you know what's going on."
Every day a virtual ward round is held with a video conference involving consultants, GPs, nurses, pharmacists and other medical workers.
The scheme has been operating for 10 weeks and it is hoped the service will be expanded to allow nurses to administer intravenous antibiotics and oxygen at home.
John Kendall, 76, who has problems with his liver, kidneys and heart, praised the virtual ward scheme.
"You get somebody in every day to check everything, but you don't get that in hospital," he said.
"It might sound odd but I don't want to die in hospital. I'd sooner die in my own house with all my photographs and things."
