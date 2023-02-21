Humberside Police inspector tells hearing he did not grope girls
A police officer accused of inappropriately touching two girls has told a misconduct hearing "it never happened".
Insp Craig Mattinson allegedly groped the girls, then aged 14 and 17, between April 2003 and April 2005.
Giving evidence, he confirmed he had visited their flat in Hull on police business but claimed nothing untoward had happened.
Humberside Police allege his conduct amounts to gross misconduct.
The complainants - known as Miss A and Miss B and described by the force as "incontrovertibly vulnerable" - were sharing a flat in Hull at the time of the alleged misconduct.
Both claim Mr Mattinson touched them over their clothing and Miss B said he took her to his home, kissed her and gave her alcohol and pizza.
Helen Chapman, representing the officer, asked him if Miss B had ever visited his home.
"Absolutely not," he replied.
Ms Chapman asked him if he ordered pizza.
"No, I still don't have pizza delivered to this day," he replied.
Earlier in the proceedings, Miss A told the panel Mr Mattinson had disclosed to her that he had been removed from CID for sexual impropriety.
Mr Mattinson told the panel he had temporarily been removed from CID in about 2003 following concerns he had warned a woman she was about to be arrested.
The panel was told he had had a one-night stand with that woman, who he had met while investigating a burglary at her home, it was said.
Ms Chapman asked him if he had told the girl about his reasons for leaving CID.
"Again, it never happened," he replied. "If you are in that embarrassing situation, you are not going to reveal that to people."
Olivia Checa-Dover, representing the force, said Mr Mattinson had received a superintendent's written warning in 2001 for messaging a 15-year-old girl online.
The girl's mother had made a formal complaint, the hearing was told.
Ms Checa-Dover asked the officer if it was "just a coincidence" that further allegations had now been made against him.
"Yes", he replied.
Miss B, the older of the two complainants, previously described Mr Mattinson as "extremely touchy-feely".
Miss A reported Mr Mattinson in March 2021 prompting an investigation by the force.
Asked by Ms Chapman how he felt about the allegations, the officer replied: "It has destroyed my life."
Mr Mattinson denies the force's claim that his dealings with the complainants were "unprofessional, sexual and/or inappropriate".
The hearing, which is taking place at the former magistrates' court in Goole, continues.
