Orchard Park: Buses axed over antisocial behaviour on estate
Police have stepped up patrols on a Hull estate after a bus company axed services in response to antisocial behaviour.
Humberside Police said "nobody should be made to feel scared or fearful in their own community".
Stagecoach has stopped running buses along Hall Road in Orchard Park after a driver was attacked earlier this month.
The firm said the "safety of our staff and passengers is our biggest priority".
There have also been reports some taxi drivers have refused to drop passengers off in the area due to fears they could be attacked.
Detectives said they were "aware of the concerns" over "a small number of incidents of antisocial behaviour that have been reported to us these past few weeks".
Ch Insp Derek Hussain said: "Nobody should be made to feel scared or fearful in their own community and whilst these are a small number of isolated incidents involving antisocial behaviour and criminal damage, I'd like to reassure residents we are listening, this behaviour is not accepted and it will not be tolerated."
On Saturday, the force issued a dispersal order following reports of antisocial behaviour involving people on motorbikes at a vigil for two men who died in a crash in Hall Road.
Assistant Chief Constable Darren Wildbore told BBC Radio Humberside people in attendance were paying their respects "very peacefully" to Kane McBride, 19, and Adam Wright, 25, who died on 8 February.
He added: "Unfortunately there were some individuals who came there probably with an intent to cause antisocial behaviour."
Gary Wareing, a councillor for Hull North, said "a small minority of people" were causing problems in the area and called for more policing to tackle the issue.
However, Matt Rogers, a youth worker at St Michael's Youth Project in Orchard Park, said there "there are problems in every housing estate" and the area was "actually better than it was 10 years ago".
He told the BBC: "There are 5,000 young people on this estate. There are probably 10 or 20 not such good eggs. The rest are just normal kids."
Stagecoach East Midlands Bus said its services 3, 4 and 5 would not stop at Hall Road between The Rampant Horse and the Pint and Pot until further notice following "irresponsible and antisocial behaviour towards our buses"
Two boys, aged 12 and 14, have been charged with multiple offences after a bus driver was allegedly assaulted on 12 February.
