Bee-friendly bus shelters to be installed in Hull
Bee-friendly bus shelters with wildflower roofs will be installed in parts of Hull.
The city council said 19 shelters will be placed on Hall Road and Hedon Road in the next few months.
They are designed to attract bees and other pollinating insects and will replace shelters which are in a poor condition.
It is funded with a £96,865 grant from the government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
The Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, community urban garden groups, local artists and schools are working with the council on the project.
Mark Ieronimo, the city council's portfolio holder for transport, said the authority hoped the project would help "support biodiversity, contribute towards climate resilience and support our efforts to make public transport more attractive."
He said it was the latest step towards a "greener and more sustainable future" for the city and added that residents would be invited to help experts develop the mix of wildflowers sown on the roofs.
A contract has been awarded to Ace Shelters to supply the environmentally friendly shelters, he said.
"We have a number of bus shelters that need to be replaced, and thanks to this successful funding bid, we are now able to do this at no cost to council taxpayers."
