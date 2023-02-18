Hull: Anti-social behaviour prompts dispersal order
A dispersal order has been put in place in parts of north Hull following reports of people causing anti-social behaviour.
Humberside Police said officers had responded to calls in the Hall Road area.
A road closure was put in place between Courtland Road and Greenwood Avenue while those involved were moved on.
The order would remain in place across the weekend, the force added.
The order gives police the power to remove people or direct them away from an area.
A spokesperson for the force said additional patrols would also be in the area to provide "reassurance" to residents.
"We would continue to encourage anyone with any concerns or information about crime or antisocial behaviour in their area to speak to your local officers or contact us," they added.
