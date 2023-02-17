Storm Otto: Travel disruption as high winds batter region
- Published
Storm Otto has brought travel disruption across Yorkshire as gusts of wind up to 70mph batter the region.
Train operator Northern said there were severe problems and a number of services in West and North Yorkshire had been cancelled or delayed.
The A1(M) in North Yorkshire is closed between junctions 48 and 49 because of an overturned lorry.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of strong winds which remain in place until 14:00 GMT.
Many trees have been blown across the region, including one which partially blocked Scott Hall Road, one of the main routes into Leeds city centre.
Several planes were unable to land at Leeds Bradford Airport because of the high winds, with some flights being diverted to Liverpool.
Power lines have also been affected with supplies being cut off in parts of Leeds and Ripon.
Motorists have also been warned of difficult driving conditions with National Highways urging people to only travel if necessary.
Traffic update: Strong winds - We are closed to high-sided vehicles and wind vulnerable vehicles Both Footpaths are also now currently closed 08:00hrs 17/02/23 pic.twitter.com/LLP7ziGMqt— Humber Bridge News (@HumBridgeNews) February 17, 2023
In East Yorkshire, the Humber Bridge has been closed to high-sided vehicles and pedestrians.
The Met Office warning, in force for much of the region, stated there was a "small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris" along with a risk of damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.
It also said there was the likelihood of large waves, especially along the North Sea coast.
The storm was named Otto by the Danish Met Office. The UK Met Office has adopted the same name.
It is the first named storm to hit the UK since Franklin last February.
The Met Office's season for named storms runs from September to September, and the names are given to raise awareness of severe weather.
