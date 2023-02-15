Concerns over plans for £75m salmon farm in Cleethorpes
Concerns have been raised over plans to build a £75m salmon farm in North East Lincolnshire.
AquaCultured Seafood Ltd wants to build the facility on the southern bank of the Humber Estuary, close to Grimsby Town Football Club's ground.
The 10-acre (40,000 sq m) development would produce 5,000 tonnes of fish per year, according to planning documents.
Residents have expressed concerns about the size of the development and its close proximity to housing.
John Mooney, from community group Big Local North Cleethorpes, said people were also concerned about the potential for noise, effluent and the environmental impact on the proposed site, which he said was home to rare butterflies and several species of birds.
"At the moment it's about raising awareness, so people can make their own minds up about whether this would be a good or a bad thing," he said.
"I think a public meeting of some sort wouldn't go amiss - so people could actually bring their questions and have their concerns answered."
Local Labour councillor Marie Green raised concerns about waste from the factory and said the development would have a negative impact on the resort.
"Last year, we actually lost our blue flag, [with] tourists advised not to go in the water because of the amount of effluent that was deposited there."
She suggested siting the factory at Grimsby docks instead, rather than visitors to Cleethorpes arriving by train to be met with "yet another factory".
According to planning documents submitted to North East Lincolnshire Council, the facility would "enable the delivery of a high quality aquaculture facility whilst ensuring the amenity of neighbouring properties is protected".
The documents state that the proposed development would not generate "any significant noise" and effluent from the site would be treated to a very high standard.
