Stamford Bridge: Person dies at sack factory

Entrance to East Riding Sacks factory with signGoogle
East Riding Sacks confirmed a person died at its site near Stamford Bridge on Saturday

A person has died at a sack factory in East Yorkshire.

East Riding Sacks said it happened at its Full Sutton Industrial Estate site, near Stamford Bridge, on Saturday.

Humberside Police has launched an investigation into the death at East Riding Sacks, which makes paper sacks for both human and animal foods.

The Health and Safety Executive is helping officers with their inquiries, a spokesperson said.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.