Stamford Bridge: Person dies at sack factory
A person has died at a sack factory in East Yorkshire.
East Riding Sacks said it happened at its Full Sutton Industrial Estate site, near Stamford Bridge, on Saturday.
Humberside Police has launched an investigation into the death at East Riding Sacks, which makes paper sacks for both human and animal foods.
The Health and Safety Executive is helping officers with their inquiries, a spokesperson said.
