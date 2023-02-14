Boys, 12 and 14, charged over violent Hull bus attack
Two boys, one aged just 12, have been charged after a bus was seriously damaged and the driver assaulted during an attempted theft in Hull.
The bus was on Hall Road on Sunday when thieves attempted to steal the takings, Humberside Police said.
A 14-year-old was also charged alongside the younger boy. Both are due to appear at youth court.
The pair, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also face 10 further charges including burglary and theft.
Sgt Andy Waller said the incident on Hall Road was one of "wanton violence".
"We continue to investigate the incident on the bus from Sunday and will be examining the extensive CCTV footage captured.
"Our investigation is ongoing, and a team of officers remain dedicated to identifying all individuals involved," he said.
