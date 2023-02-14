North Lincolnshire Council tax to rise 1.75% to pay for social care
Council tax in North Lincolnshire is set to rise by 1.75% to fund adult social care, but there will no rise in the general council tax rate.
Plans had been drafted for a 4.99% rise but, during a full council meeting on Monday, an updated budget was approved.
The social care increase will see a Band D household pay an average of £28.26 more a year.
The figures do not include extra charges asked for by the fire, police, parish councils and other bodies.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the council expects to raise £73.4m in council tax, with the adult social care precept bringing in £11.5m.
In the wider budget, £7.5m of reserves are set to be used next year and £2.4m the year after to help balance the books.
While the adult social care precept will rise by 2% the council said it would use reserves to cover 0.25% of the rise.
Council leader Rob Waltham: "We believe that residents deserve to spend the money they have on things they desire."
Reacting to the change, Labour opposition leader Len Foster said a similar proposal put forward by his party for a freeze of general council tax last year was rejected.
He also warned against the council's reliance on reserves and said Labour's proposed budget would find savings by re-examining current council infrastructure projects.
A Labour amendment failed 25-13, before the proposed Conservative budget was passed by 25 votes in favour, six abstentions and seven opposed.
Councils in England that provide social care are allowed to raise council tax by 5% without requiring a public vote. Research by the County Councils Network (CCN) suggests three-quarters of English councils are planning a 5% hike.
