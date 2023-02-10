Solo Atlantic rower Miriam Payne finishes in race record time
An East Yorkshire woman has completed a solo rowing race across the Atlantic Ocean in a record time.
Miriam Payne, 23, from Market Weighton, set off from the Canary Islands on 12 December and reached Antigua in the Caribbean on Friday.
She was greeted on the quayside by her parents and cheering supporters as she crossed the finishing line.
Her time of 59 days, 16 hours and 36 minutes was a race record for a solo women.
She said the experience had left her "absolutely knackered".
"It's been a long slog," she said. "I've being rowing since )6:30 yesterday morning, so just glad to be finally up on land."
Ms Payne took part in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge to raise money for mental health charities in East Yorkshire.
She said she believed women's health issues were underfunded so wanted to "raise awareness of this problem".
The annual 3,000-mile (4,828km) challenge is described as "the world's toughest row" and attracts dozens of competitors from around the world.
Ms Payne was the third solo rower to arrive in St John's harbour in her boat Seas the Day 2022.
Competitors have to be totally self-reliant and cannot accept any kind of support, carrying out repairs themselves and carrying all the water and food needed for the journey.
