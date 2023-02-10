East Yorkshire M62 two-vehicle crash closes carriageway
- Published
A crash has closed the eastbound carriageway of the M62 motorway in East Yorkshire.
National Highways said there was a collision involving two vehicles, causing one to leave the road.
Emergency services are at the scene between J37 and J38 near Howden and the road is expected to remain closed for a number of hours.
Yorkshire Air Ambulance said one of its helicopters was called to the scene but was not needed.
Diversions are in place and National Highways said it was helping release traffic caught in the queue by turning turn vehicles around.
