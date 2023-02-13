Hull wants to boost film offer to productions
- Published
Hull wants to capitalise on its popularity as a filming destination by establishing a film and tv prospectus and marketing plan.
A number of high-profile productions have recently filmed in the city with Apple TV currently filming Blitz at various locations.
The council said it wanted to do more than just offer places that looked great.
It added that film crews delivered a "real financial benefit" to the city.
Film and TV shows recently filmed in Hull have included Enola Holmes 2, The Crown, The Extraordinary Life of David Copperfield and A Royal Night Out and have earned the city the nickname "Hullywood".
The council says its prospectus will show how the council can offer more than helping find locations and set out other services it can offer, including management services, client liaison and operational delivery.
Council leader Mike Ross said the city's events and destinations team have worked closely with Screen Yorkshire to attract film and TV location managers.
Blitz is currently filming at locations across the city, including Hepworth Arcade and Walton Street fairground, over the next two and a half weeks, and has recruited more than 750 extras to be involved.
Mr Ross said it was time to take the city to the next level.
"Having these large-scale productions in the city is not just fantastic for our residents to see and be part of - it has a real financial benefit."
He said crews filled hotel spaces and spent money in bars and restaurants and most extras were recruited locally.
"This brings in upwards of £250,000 direct spend across the city's hospitality, retail and accommodation sectors."
