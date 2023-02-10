'Inadequate' Goole residential home put into special measures by CQC
A care home which looks after adults with learning disabilities and autism has been placed in special measures by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
Inspectors found staff at Claremont, in Goole, East Yorkshire, did not offer enough support to residents or allow them enough control over their lives.
The four-bed home was rated as "inadequate", lower than its previous rating of "requires improvement".
Arck Living Solutions, which runs the home, has been approached for comment.
Debbie Ivanova, the CQC's director for people with a learning disability and autistic people, said: "When we inspected Claremont, we were very concerned to find there was a lack of management oversight, and the provider hadn't addressed our concerns raised at the last inspection.
"In addition, new issues were found which could put people at serious risk of harm."
'Limited control'
The home had shown "signs of a closed culture", which put people at risk, and managers and staff failed to identify poor practice and safeguarding concerns, she said.
Ms Ivanova added that residents at the home "had limited choice and control over their daily life".
"For example, people had limited choice over the meals provided and one staff member told us, 'we will cook this for tea and not really ask them'."
Following the inspection, the service provider had "responded to our concerns and started to make improvements", Ms Ivanova said.
"However, more must be made and embedded so people are receiving a high standard of care," she said.
Meanwhile, the CQC said the home was in special measures, which meant it would be kept under review and re-inspected to check sufficient improvements had been made.
