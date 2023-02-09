Scunthorpe: Man's body found during armed police operation
- Published
Armed officers have discovered the body of man during a "pre-planned policing operation" at a house in Scunthorpe.
The man's body was found when police attended at an address in Mary Street on Wednesday.
Humberside Police said while armed officers were present "no police weapons were discharged".
The man has not been identified and no further details have been released. The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Deputy Chief Constable Paul Anderson said: "Our thoughts are with those affected at this incredibly sad time and we have specially trained officers who will be providing assistance and support.
"Whilst I can confirm armed officers were present at the address, no police weapons were discharged by officers.
"There was no risk to the safety of the wider community and I would like to offer my thanks to local residents for their patience and understanding as we remain in the area."
He said that due to the IOPC referral and his force's own investigations, no further information would be released "so not to impede their enquiries".
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.