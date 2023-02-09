Hull: Police reveal items found with human skeletal remains near railway

A set of keys with a New Zealand keyringBritish Transport Police
These keys were found with the human remains near Brackley Park, police say

Detectives trying to identify a dead man have released images of possessions found among his skeletal remains.

The bones, found on 7 December near Brackley Park, Hull, are believed to be those of a white man, aged at least 50 and about 5ft 7in (1.7m) tall.

It is thought they had lain near a railway embankment for more than seven years, British Transport Police said.

The items found include two keys on a New Zealand keyring with a kiwi bird design and two Sekonda watches.

British Transport Police
The two Sekonda watches were also found among the remains

A police spokesperson said: "Following the results of a post-mortem exam and extensive forensic enquiries, we are releasing details to help identify the person so we can inform their family."

Detectives said the man had been wearing a pair of size seven Hush Puppies shoes, dark brown trousers with a brown belt, a dark-coloured Henley and Knight jacket, and a grey and black striped jumper.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

In the meantime, further forensic work and missing person inquiries were being carried out "to identify him, how he came to be at the location, and how he died", police added.

Human skeletal remains were found near Brackley Park, Hull, on 7 December

