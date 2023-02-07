Hull: Man stabbed as he helped knife victim - police
A man was stabbed after going to the aid of another knife attack victim in Hull, police have said.
Both incidents happened at about 21:15 GMT on Monday in Linnaeus Street.
Humberside Police said the first victim was attacked during an altercation in the street, then, when a passer-by intervened, the second man was also stabbed before the assailant ran off.
A 19-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident remains in police custody.
The force said both victims were seriously injured and has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
