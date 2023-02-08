North East Lincolnshire: A180 cleared of almost 100 tonnes of rubbish
- Published
A "staggering" amount of rubbish and debris has been cleared from a major road in North East Lincolnshire.
Council street cleaners took six days to remove litter, fly-tipped waste, leaves and sludge from the A180 near Great Coates and Stallingborough.
The authority said a total of 97.82 tonnes had been cleared from the road surface.
It said the route was a major gateway for the area and it was important to keep it clear to ensure safety.
Councillor Stewart Swinburn, portfolio holder for environment and transport at North East Lincolnshire Council, said:
"It's staggering to see the amount of litter and fly-tipping the team removed from the A180."
He said litter and vegetation builds up over time and therefore a thorough clean was needed.
"The A180 is one of the key gateway roads for the area and it's important that we carry out this type of maintenance to keep it in good condition and improve road safety," he added.
Council staff picked litter and removed fly-tipped waste from laybys, embankments and ditches.
They also used street sweeping vehicles to dislodge leaves and remove sludge from the gullies.
Mr Swinburn said some of the waste had been dumped illegally by fly-tippers and he urged anyone seeing suspicious activity of this nature to report it to the council.
