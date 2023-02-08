Sewerby Hall: Wild deer rescued after getting stuck in fence
A wild deer has been rescued after getting trapped in the railings surrounding a tourist attraction in East Yorkshire.
The female roe deer was found in the fencing at Sewerby Hall near Bridlington on Saturday morning.
Staff from the hall's zoo freed the animal with help from a local veterinary practice.
In a Facebook post the hall said the deer had been injured while trying to escape from the fencing.
"Miraculously all injuries were only superficial with some hair loss and bruising and the vets are confident she will make a full recovery," the post said.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council said the animal was spotted by a member of staff who was taking part in a Parkrun in the gardens.
The hall's head zookeeper John Pickering was called in and used a car jack to prise apart the bars of the fence after the deer had been given sedatives and anti-inflammatory medicine.
"The vet checked the deer over after release, and it was put into a quiet location in the woods, and was checked regularly during the day," a council spokesperson said.
"Eventually, it was able to stand up, and was later found to have gone."
The Grade I listed hall is located on the cliff tops in the village of Sewerby.
Built in the early 1700s, it was home to the Graeme family until it was sold to the local council in 1934 and the hall and the surrounding grounds were opened to the public.
