Ambulance strike: Morale at rock bottom say paramedics
Ambulance staff morale is at "rock bottom", a striking paramedic has said.
Dawn Turner, based in Goole, East Yorkshire, said she and her colleagues were "saving lives all for £13.83 an hour", leaving some unable to pay their bills and reliant on food banks.
Ms Turner, a paramedic for six years, was among hundreds of ambulance staff who joined picket lines across the country on Monday in a row over pay.
The government has said the unions' pay demands were unaffordable.
Ms Turner, who is also an official in the GMB union, said the dispute was not just about the government's 4% pay offer.
"Obviously the pay, but [it's] mainly about patient safety and the level of care patients are getting at the moment," she said.
"We're queuing in hospitals sometimes for 10 to 12 hours at a time, entire shifts we are unable to get out there and deal with patients out in the community, therefore it's impacting on care."
She said the blame for the walk-out lay with Health Secretary Steve Barclay and not the management of Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
She claimed staff were leaving to work in supermarkets and fast food restaurants "for a better life-work balance and often for a lot more pay".
"They're saving lives, they're going to save your child's life, your grandma's life, they're delivering babies, they are going to multiple-car RTCs, all for £13.83 an hour," she said.
"Many are using food banks; I've had people coming to me crying because they can't manage, they can't pay their bills."
Ambulance staff in Yorkshire have been joined by nurses for the biggest ever day of industrial action in the NHS.
Some strikers outside Goole Ambulance Station had left the picket line to respond to emergency calls.
Newly-qualified paramedic Shannon Rooke said she was being paid around £13 an hour after 18 months in the job and had £60,000 of student debt.
"I'm starting a 12-hour shift and we don't know when we are going to be finished," she said.
"I can't arrange any child care and the amount of time I'm missing from home I can't put my son to bed."
Mr Barclay said ministers had met the recommendations of the independent NHS Pay Review Body.
He warned the walkouts this week would "undoubtedly have an impact on patients and cause delays".
"The Governor of the Bank of England warned if we try to beat inflation with high pay rises, it will only get worse and people would not be better off," he said.
"I have held constructive talks with the trade unions on pay and affordability and continue to urge them to call off the strikes. It is time for the trade unions to look forward and engage in a constructive dialogue about the Pay Review Body Process for the coming year."
