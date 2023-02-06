Steve McQueen movie: Hull gets 1940s look for Stephen Graham film
- Published
Hull has been decorated with red buses and vintage lampposts as it stands in for London during filming of new Apple TV drama Blitz.
The film will tell the story of how Londoners survived the German bombing campaign in World War Two.
It is being filmed in Hull's Old Town and shops in the city's Victorian Hepworth Arcade are being refitted.
The movie, directed by Steve McQueen, stars Saoirse Ronan, Harris Dickinson, Erin Kellyman and Stephen Graham.
This is not the first high-profile production that Hull has had to prepare for.
The city has been nicknamed "Hullywood" in recent months after popular Netflix productions, such as The Crown and Enola Holmes 2, have been filmed locally.
McQueen's 2014 drama 12 Years A Slave was named Best Picture at the Academy Awards.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.