Grimsby school traffic ban prompts abuse, says ex councillor
A trial scheme which bans traffic outside four schools in Grimsby at peak times is prompting abuse, a former councillor has said.
Keith Watkin said he had seen drivers verbally abuse residents and council officials. He said he believed it was making parking and congestion worse.
The pilot aims to improve road safety, especially for pupils entering and leaving schools.
North East Lincolnshire Council said incidents of abuse should be reported.
"There are people coming home from work, who can't get parking spaces," Mr Watkin told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"They're getting abused."
In one instance, he claimed a driver told a resident "you don't own the road" with an added expletive.
The School Streets scheme began in early December.
It involves closing roads, to all but residents, at peak drop-off and pick-up times outside Macaulay Primary Academy, Pilgrim Priory Academy, Reynolds Primary Academy and Ormiston South Parade Primary Academy.
Traffic marshals, signage and barriers are used to manage the closures.
Mr Watkin, who used to represent the West Marsh area on the council, said he had been contacted by residents and had visited Macaulay Primary Academy many times to see the trial in practice.
He believed the scheme, rather than addressing parking issues outside the schools was "just moving the problem" to neighbouring streets.
He said three of the schools in the area had been built more than a century ago, obviously with no parking provision.
"These streets were not made for cars," he added.
A spokesperson for North East Lincolnshire Council said the pilot scheme was still in its early stages.
"Officers continue to visit each site in the trial and are monitoring and reviewing its impact."
They said any abuse was taken extremely seriously and was unacceptable.
"Please report any incidents to the police," they added.
