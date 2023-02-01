Hull man jailed for killing two boys in Anlaby Road bike crash
A driver who killed two boys while using a bus lane "as a racetrack" has been jailed for nine years.
Mason Deakin, 11, and Steven Duffield, 10, were hit while riding the same bike on Anlaby Road in Hull on 19 October 2020.
Jack Hart, 32, pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.
Sentencing him at Hull Crown Court on Wednesday, the judge told Hart: "I do not detect a jot of remorse."
Steven died in hospital shortly after the crash, while Mason died two weeks later. Both were described as "kind-hearted".
Judge John Thackeray KC told Hart, who sat in the dock with his head bowed throughout the hearing: "This was an accident waiting to happen, using the bus lane as your own personal racetrack while driving a high-performance BMW.
"You caused devastation to the families in addition to the loss of the boys who had the whole of their lives ahead of them."
Hart had denied removing a dash cam from the car, which belonged to his partner, moments after the crash.
However, Judge Thackeray rejected this denial, as he did claims made by Hart's counsel that he had shown remorse.
He told Hart: "If you were remorseful, you would not have removed the dash cam, told lies and behaved with such aggression towards officers."
Following his arrest, Hart had told officers: "How can I stop people riding on the wrong side of the road? Leave me alone."
Prosecutor Laura Marshall said Mason had been riding the bike, with Steven on his handlebars, in a bus lane travelling in the opposite direction to the BMW.
The pair had been joined by Mason's brother and another child who had also been sharing a bike, Ms Marshall said.
Dash cam footage - taken from another vehicle not involved in the incident - showed the BMW undertaking other cars before braking a split second before impact at 18:06.
The boys' families shut their eyes as the footage was played.
Crash investigators deduced the BMW had been travelling between 53 mph and 61 mph, in a 30 mph zone, said Ms Marshall.
Hart had collected six penalty notices for driving in bus lanes in the 12 months prior to the collision, the court heard, with five accrued in Anlaby Road.
'We will never recover'
Charlotte Baines, for Hart, said he had since apologised to both families.
She added: "He has now faced up to his offending."
In a joint statement issued after the hearing, the boys' families said: "Losing our boys is something we will never fully recover from.
"Whilst we know Hart's dangerous driving led to the collision, we hope something good may come from it all.
"All parents and children need to understand the importance around road safety and the dangers of playing close to traffic."
Hart was also disqualified from driving for 13 years.
