Grimsby: Former PC barred after kneeing man in head during arrest
- Published
A police officer who kneed a handcuffed man in the head during an arrest has been barred from serving on any force, a misconduct panel has ruled.
Louis Cox, formerly of Humberside Police, used unnecessary force to restrain the man outside a Grimsby pub on 17 December 2021, the panel heard.
Cox admitted breaching standards of professional behaviour.
Supt Andy Maultby said the force would not tolerate behaviour that "brings policing into disrepute".
The man who was arrested suffered a black eye and a graze to the head as a result of Mr Cox's actions, Humberside Police said.
Cox also broke Covid-19 regulations in July 2021 when he should have self-isolated after testing positive for the virus, the hearing was told.
He resigned from the force in November 2022, but would have been immediately dismissed after the misconduct panel found his actions amounted to gross misconduct.
Supt Maultby said Mr Cox's actions fell "far below" expectations.
"We will not accept the actions of anyone who chooses to behave in a way that undermines and jeopardises the public's trust and confidence in policing," he said.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.