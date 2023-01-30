Hull man admits killing two boys in Anlaby Road bicycle crash
A man has admitted killing two boys who died after they were knocked off their bike by a car.
Mason Deakin, 11, and Steven Duffield, 10, were hit while riding the same bike on a flyover on Anlaby Road in Hull in October 2020.
Steven died in hospital shortly after the crash. Mason died two weeks later.
The car's driver, Jack Hart, 32, pleaded guilty at Hull Crown Court on Monday to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.
Hart, of Anlaby Road, Hull was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at the same court on Wednesday.
