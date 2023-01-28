Humber dredging 'legal' amid Grimsby shopkeeper criticism
A port owner says it follows all laws after criticism of dredging in the Humber estuary.
Grimsby tackle shop owner George Brozych said he was concerned over the way spoil was being disposed.
He said he had noticed an increase in "slops" on the Lincolnshire coast, which he puts down to dredging and said waste should be disposed of out to sea.
Associated British Ports (ABP) said it has a legal duty to dredge, keeping ports open for larger vessels.
On Friday, Mr Brozych said he spotted five dredgers in the estuary, prompting him to voice his concerns.
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "The issue has been brought up numerous times and nothing gets done about it.
"Why drop the spoil in the middle of the river you are dredging from?
"It's like hoovering your front room and then tipping the collector bag back in the middle of the room afterwards and then trampling it all back into the carpet."
Mr Brozych, owner of Anglers n Danglers Bait and Tackle, claimed there had been an increase in "slops" at Grimsby Docklands and Cleethorpes beach, which he put down to the spoils from dredging.
'Small amount of mud'
He said: "You can easily go out to the north wall section, behind Grimsby Town Football Club, and see the effects at low water and flooding tide times very clearly.
"Ten years ago, I was able to go collect bait from there and it was sand all the way along from Suggets to the Docklands, with just a small amount of mud up by the lock gates.
"Now it spreads out almost to the water line at low water in most areas, and the same along the Pleasure Beach area by Wonderland.
"Soon there will be nowhere left to safely fish."
In response to Mr Brozych's claims, ABP said it had been dredging and surveying the estuary for decades.
A spokesman added: "That vital effort ensures that not only 17% of the nation's trade can enter the UK, but 10% of the nation's energy, 25% of the Britain's fuel and significant proportions of our food, medical supplies and manufacturing materials.
The port operator and owner said it dredged "safely and in full compliance with all marine and environmental legislation", adding: "If we were not to do so, it would not take long for there to be shortages of food, power and medication across many parts if the UK."
