Dozens of cars damaged in Hull in overnight spree
Dozens of vehicles had windows smashed after two people on bicycles went on a "mindless criminal damage" spree.
More than 30 vehicles were targeted on several streets in Hull's Boulevard area, including Albemarle Street, Airlie Street and Carrington Street.
Humberside Police said they received reports of the damage from about 03:50 GMT on Wednesday.
Insp Dave Lonsdale said police would be "relentless in our efforts to track down those responsible".
The officer said initial inquiries suggested the damage had been carried out by two people on bikes and that nothing had been stolen from the vehicles.
He added: "This was mindless criminal damage that can have serious implications for the owners of the vehicles affected."
Police are appealing for anyone who has CCTV footage of the area between 03:40 GMT and 04:00 GMT to get in touch.
