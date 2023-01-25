Man wanted after woman attacked in Hull sexual assault
- Published
Police are trying to trace a man after a woman was sexually assaulted in Hull on Friday.
The woman was grabbed by a man as she walked along New Bridge Road at about 19:30 GMT and dragged into Rustenburg Street.
She fought him off, escaped and raised the alarm.
Humberside Police said the man was described as about 5ft 10ins with dark eyes and a scar on the right side of his nose.
The force said he had an English accent and was wearing a black tracksuit, black trainers, a hat and gloves.
A spokesman for the force said the incident had been "distressing and frightening" for the woman.
"She has understandably been left shaken and scared," he said.
"We are treating this incident as a priority and remain dedicated to tackling violence and abuse against women and girls in our area.
"We want everyone to be able to walk safely on our streets without the fear of being approached."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.