Leven airfield expansion plans approved despite flooding fears
- Published
An airfield has been given permission to expand, despite fears it could increase flood risk for a village.
East Riding councillors approved plans for a new hangar, toilets and showers at Linley Hill Airfield, near Beverley.
Planning officers had recommended the plans be refused due to the flooding risk they posed to the nearby village of Leven.
However, the authority's planning committee granted permission after a "refuge place" was added to plans.
Council planning officers previously warned a storm surge could flood the site, posing a risk to the surrounding area, including the village of Leven itself.
The Environment Agency aired similar concerns, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Laughed out loud'
However, Councillor Bernard Gateshill, whose Beverley Rural ward covers the airfield, told the meeting it it posed no flood risk whatsoever.
He said: "This is a splendid local resource for employment, tourism and the general improvement of the area.
"It's in an isolated spot and when I raised the matter of flood risks with Leven Parish Council its members laughed out loud.
"They're adamant that it poses no risk, there is no realistic prospect of this being a flooding hazard to anyone."
John Benson, agent for the applicant, said the airfield does not operate during heavy rain and winds, with weather reports "constantly monitored".
He added the site "acts as a storage basin", with water flowing away "without causing harm".
Mr Benson argued the airfield's future would be under threat if the plans were blocked, adding: "This airfield has operated for more than 30 years without a major incident, the facility is embedded in the community."
Committee chair Leo Hammond said the need for the airfield's expansion outweighed the potential flood risk.
He added: "This is an existing facility and the expansion would provide economic and social benefits. The Environment Agency can call this in if they wish."
