Goole gas explosion: Man charged after house destroyed in gas blast
A man is due in court after a gas explosion destroyed a terraced house in East Yorkshire.
Nobody was injured in the blast which ripped through the property on Marlborough Avenue in Goole at about 01:00 GMT on Sunday.
Wayne Vines, 56, is accused of criminal damage and recklessly endangering life, Humberside Police said.
Mr Vines, of Marlborough Avenue, has been remanded and is due to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court later.
Jonathan Kirk, who saw the explosion as he drove along the street, said he smelled gas after the blast and tried to wake neighbours to warn them.
"I heard the explosion and thought it was my tyre. I then saw the explosion and thought: 'Is that real?'," he said.
The DJ was dropping off a friend on a nearby street when he saw the damage, capturing the fire on his dash camera.
Emergency services put a cordon in place and the incident was brought under control by midday, police said.
Det Con Andrew Johnson said: "I would like to thank the local community for their patience whilst we dealt with the incident. Their understanding is very much appreciated."
