Goole gas explosion: Man arrested after house destroyed in blast
- Published
A man has been arrested after an early morning gas explosion in Goole left a house destroyed.
Passers-by ran to the aid of a homeowner when parts of the Marlborough Avenue terraced house exploded at about 01:00 GMT on Sunday.
Nobody was seriously injured, Humberside Police said.
A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of committing arson with intent to endanger life and remains in police custody, the force added.
Jonathan Kirk, who saw the explosion as he drove along the street, said he smelled gas after the blast and tried to wake neighbours to warn them.
"I heard the explosion and thought it was my tyre. I then saw the explosion and thought: 'Is that real?'," he said.
The DJ was dropping off a friend on a nearby street when he saw the damage, capturing the fire on his dash camera.
"I saw the tenant climbing out of the window through what's left of the frame. I helped him out the rubble, looked up, and saw the structure of the neighbour's house."
A number of neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution, police said.
A road closure and police cordon are in place, and officers are asking people to stay away from the area.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.