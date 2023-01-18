Hull Minster's interior illuminated in colourful light show
Hull Minster has been transformed into an immersive light show taking visitors on a voyage through space.
The sound and light exhibition, created by artists Luxmuralis, is projected onto the interior features of the building and is running until Saturday.
Peter Walker, lead artist and artistic director, said the installation explored a "journey through space and the universe" set to a musical score.
It is the first time the ticketed event has been put on in East Yorkshire.
Alistair Hutson, from Hull Minster said: "The whole of the church and the architecture inside - the vast space - will be filled with galaxies and black holes.
"[There are] projections of a rocket launch and the moon landings, an exploration of the big bang and the Genesis story so it's a real combination of who we are and where we came from."
Mr Walker said: "We will take people from Earth to the edge of the universe and back in one night.
"So the whole of the Minster will be transformed with light and sound. It's a journey through space, literally walking in space."
