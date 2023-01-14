Sewerby Hall in Bridlington is hosting an exhibition about the 1990s
Visitors to a country house near Bridlington can experience landmark moments in the 1990s.
Grade I listed Sewerby Hall's museum is exploring the era of "Cool Britannia".
The new exhibition would unpick the cultural, political and technological landmarks of the final decade of the 20th Century, organisers said.
Janice Smith, curator at Sewerby Hall, said: "The exhibition reminds us of what a rollercoaster of a decade the 1990s really was."
Ms Smith said: "It'll transport many back to the popular culture of the era, with television shows like The Big Breakfast, The Fast Show, and Men Behaving Badly, or films like Trainspotting and The Full Monty".
Posters and music magazine covers would remind visitors of "the epic battle between Blur and Oasis, and the arrival of the Spice Girls", she added.
Ms Smith said the early 1990s were beset with "economic gloom, war and royal scandals".
But the pivotal decade saw the "world wide web and information superhighway transform daily lives", she added.
