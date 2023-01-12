Withernsea turns out for funeral of lifeboat volunteer Steve Medcalf
The coffin of a long-serving East Yorkshire lifeboat volunteer was transported to his funeral in the the craft he used to save others.
Steve Medcalf, 52, died in hospital on 12 December, three weeks after he was rescued from a blaze at his home.
Mr Medcalf was a RNLI volunteer in Withernsea for 25 years.
His coffin, draped with the charity's flag, was driven through the town's streets flanked by his crew mates carrying oars.
Hundreds of people walked behind the cortege as it left the lifeboat station and passed down the promenade.
One mourner said Mr Medcalf was "very important" in the seaside resort.
"He put all his effort into the lifeboat," she said.
"You can tell by everybody who turned out for him."
The lifeboat's helm, Sean Bell, said the send off was a "once in a generation" event.
"We're doing this as his final voyage from our station.
"A station that he loved and gave so much, without asking for very much in return," he said.
Deputy Launch Officer Dave Penson said Mr Medcalf had touched the lives of all those who worked for the RNLI.
"To me he was like a brother," he said.
"To the younger generation he was like a father figure.
"He was always somebody that people could go to.
"He would never say no he'd never say I can't that was never in his vocabulary He would do everything in his power to help anybody."
Applause rang out in tribute as the funeral procession came to an end.
