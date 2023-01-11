Bridlington: Debate over beach water quality warning
The cause of poor water quality at Bridlington South Beach and how to improve it is to be debated later.
People were advised not to go into the sea off the beach following the rating by the Environment Agency (EA) in December.
An EA spokesperson said further analysis of water tests were needed to establish the cause of the poor water quality.
The issue is set to be discussed at a full meeting of East Riding Council.
Councillor Tim Norman, who represents Bridlington South ward, said he would raise a motion at the meeting calling on the EA and Yorkshire Water to do more to resolve the problem.
Mr Noman told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the rating had already taken its toll, with Bridlington South Beach Boxing Day Charity Swim organisers "up in arms" over having to cancel it.
He said the rating had also angered locals and left businesses fearing what impact it might have on the tourism trade.
Mr Norman said he wanted action on water quality and more clarity about how long the rating would be in place, as local traders gear up for the tourist season.
An EA spokesperson said: "Investigations into what is driving the drop in quality at Bridlington South are ongoing and include detailed analysis of sampling data taken over previous years and close work with partners including Yorkshire Water and the local authority to take action and raise standards."
"While the number of waters rated as Excellent has risen across Yorkshire, we know that there is more to be done to tackle water pollution to ensure cleaner and healthier waters for people to enjoy," they added.
