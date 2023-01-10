Humber pilot Francisco Galia died in fall while boarding vessel
A Humber pilot who died while attempting to board a ship in the estuary has been named as Francisco Galia.
Mr Galia fell from a rope ladder as he tried to board the vessel, bound for King George Dock in Hull, shortly after midday on Sunday, a colleague said.
Rescue attempts were made by colleagues and Humber Coastguard, including a second pilot entering the water.
Mr Galia was airlifted to hospital but later died.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) is investigating the incident, which happened 2.5 miles (4km) east of Spurn Point.
Associated British Ports (ABP) is understood to employ a team of 92 Humber pilots. Pilots board vessels in Grimsby, before navigating them safely through the estuary's treacherous myriad of shifting sandbanks.
An ABP employee told the BBC that Mr Galia, an Italian national living in Hull, had planned to retire shortly.
'Bravely entered the water'
Describing the incident, the source told the BBC: "As the pilot climbed the ladder, and at about half way, he lost his grip, falling backwards. It's believed he banged his head, and then entered the water. The remaining pilots and deck crew from the pilot launch were able to maintain sight of the casualty and within a minute had the casualty in a 'matesaver' pole.
"One of the remaining pilots bravely entered the water to hold Franco's head clear of the water."
The second pilot was treated for minor injuries, including mild hypothermia, the source added.
An MIAB spokesperson said: "The MAIB has begun an investigation into a fall from a pilot ladder in the Humber estuary on the 8 January resulting in one fatality.
"A team of MAIB inspectors and technical staff were deployed to the accident site on Sunday and are in the process of gathering evidence to understand the circumstances that led to this tragic accident. The purpose of MAIB's investigation is to improve safety and where lessons can be learnt, recommendations will be made to prevent reoccurrence."
In a statement, ABP said: "ABP is saddened to confirm that that one of our marine pilots was fatally injured during operations on the water on Sunday. The gentleman's next of kin have been informed. Our thoughts are very much with those closest to him.
"We are also providing support to our colleagues, including those involved in the recovery operation, during this difficult time."
The port operator added it would not be appropriate to comment further on the specifics of the incident.
